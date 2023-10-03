Brain Teaser: Can you spot three birds among these fruits?

Gergely Dudás, a digital artist from Hungary, often challenges his followers with brain teasers. He regularly shares pictures on his social media accounts wherein one must seek and locate hidden objects. The artist, who also goes by Dudolf on social media, has posted yet another brain teaser and challenged his followers to find three birds that blend in seamlessly among fruits. Do you think you can find them all?

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you find three birds hidden among these fruits?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Can you find three birds?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook. The teaser features fruits such as bananas, tomatoes, pears, and brinjals. Hidden among them in plain sight are three birds. Can you spot them all in 10 seconds?

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on Facebook here:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the brain teaser has accumulated close to 500 reactions, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Today is a good day,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Found them. And it is so worth to watch the solution because it is a look behind the scenes, too.”

“Found. I thought every second pear is a bird,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Let’s start! (if one of them is not a kiwi bird, i will be pissed).”

“I found them pretty quickly, but this is still one of my favourite ones ever! Love all the colours for autumn,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “That was easy.”

Were you able to find all three birds in this brain teaser? For those who are still on the hunt and wish to see the solution, the below picture might be of help.

Brain Teaser: Three birds are highlighted in this picture. (Dudolf)

