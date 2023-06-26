Brain Teaser: How many jellyfish are attending SpongeBob SquarePants’ birthday party?

A brain teaser circulating on social media is leaving people perplexed as they try to answer the question, “How many jellyfish can you count?” The brain teaser depicts the lively celebration of SpongeBob SquarePants’ birthday, but the real challenge lies in counting the number of jellyfish attending the party. Do you think you have eagle eyes? Take this head-scratcher and find it out for yourself.

Brain Teaser: You’ve eagle eyes if you can spot all the jellyfish partying in this picture. (Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“How many total?” reads the caption posted alongside the brain teaser shared on the Instagram page Optical Illusions. In the brain teaser, SpongeBob SquarePants’ birthday bash is in full swing, with various animals and a few humans joining the celebration. The task at hand is to spot all the jellyfish that are part of the birthday party. Can you find them all?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The mind-boggling brain teaser has generated various responses from people. Some participants claimed to have found as many as “74” jellyfish, while others provided numbers ranging from 20 to 30. An Instagram user wrote, “One thousand a lot.” “None. I don’t have time, nor the eyesight at my age for this shit,” commented another. A third expressed, “How about finding the hidden spongebob?” What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? How many were you able to spot?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail