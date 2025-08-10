Brain teaser: How many triangles can you spot that left even the sharpest minds stumped?

Brain teasers have long been enjoyed as a playful yet effective way to keep the mind sharp. They push people to think outside the box and even ignite friendly debates. Now, a new puzzle making the rounds on Facebook is doing just that, leaving users both entertained and baffled. Social media users argued over a brain teaser asking them to count triangles.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

(Also read: Optical illusion: Only 1 in 50 people can spot the hidden snake in this web of tangled cables)

The challenge, shared by Facebook user Arshdeep Soni, features a rectangular image divided into vertical sections, with a single diagonal line running from the top left to the bottom right corner. At first glance, it looks simple. But the real task is far from straightforward: count every possible triangle within the diagram. That means spotting not only the obvious small shapes in each section, but also the larger triangles formed by combining multiple sections, as well as the single biggest triangle created by the full diagonal.

Adding to the intrigue, the image carries a text overlay asking a seemingly simple question: “How many triangles?”

Check out the image here:

Internet reacts

The post quickly caught the attention of Facebook users, racking up over 300 comments. One user claimed, “Triangle has three corners so it’s 10.” Another took a different stance, saying, “It’s only 3 because 4 sides are not triangle so my answer is 3.”

One user admitted, “Two small, 2 large! Oh no, I am confused.” Another broke it down differently, suggesting, “Two: one left on the top and one right on the bottom.”

A more confident user joked, “I see all of them. Can’t go wrong there,” while yet another explained, “They are 2 triangle. In 1 they are divided into 4.”

Even with hundreds of comments, no one seems to agree on the exact count. Perhaps the real question is — how many triangles do you see?