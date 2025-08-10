Optical illusion: Only 1 in 50 people can spot the hidden snake in this web of tangled cables

Brain teasers come in many forms. Some are age-related puzzles designed to test memory and cognitive skills. Others are mathematical riddles that require logic and calculation. There are also word games, pattern recognition challenges, and visual perception tests. Among these, optical illusions have a special place because they trick the brain into seeing something that may not be immediately obvious. Optical illusions work by playing with colours, shapes, patterns, and light, often hiding objects in plain sight. An optical illusion challenged people to find a snake camouflaged in a messy drawer full of cables.(Reddit/conflictedlizard-111)

The latest visual challenge

If you enjoy brain teasers, a new challenge is making the rounds online. Shared on Reddit, the picture shows a cluttered drawer overflowing with a tangled mix of cables, chargers, earphones, and electronic accessories. There are also small gadgets and adapters scattered without any order, making it appear as an everyday jumble of tech items.

However, hidden somewhere in this chaotic scene is an unexpected guest — a snake. Your task is to examine the image carefully and identify where the reptile is hiding among the electronic mess. At first glance, it may seem like an impossible challenge, as the shapes and colours of the snake blend seamlessly with the surrounding objects.

Why such puzzles fascinate the internet

Optical illusions consistently draw attention online because they engage people in an interactive way. They invite participation, encourage sharing, and often spark debates in the comments section about the correct answer. The thrill lies in the moment of realisation, when a hidden detail suddenly becomes obvious.

Have you found it yet?

Some viewers spotted the snake within seconds, while others spent minutes searching through the clutter before noticing its faint curves and camouflaged scales.

So, have you found the snake yet? If not, perhaps it is time for another look — you might be surprised by what your eyes missed the first time.