Brain teaser: If you can solve this tricky number sequence, earn your badge as a maths champ

Brain teasers are quickly gaining traction on social media as people look for ways to challenge their minds and break away from routine stress. These mind-bending puzzles not only test your logical thinking but also offer a much-needed mental workout, making them a favourite among problem-solvers and puzzle enthusiasts alike. A brain teaser stumped netizens with a tricky sequence, garnering 5K views and 200+ comments. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

(Also read: Brain teaser: If you solve this tricky maths puzzle, the title of mastermind is yours)

If you’re someone who enjoys solving puzzles, we’ve got a treat for you. A recent brain teaser has grabbed the internet's attention, leaving many scratching their heads while others proudly showcase their problem-solving skills.

The puzzle

The puzzle was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Brainy Bits Hub, a page known for posting challenging teasers. It features a mathematical sequence puzzle with white text on a red background, asking: "What number should come next?" The sequence given is: 5, 2, 7, 9, 16, 25, ?

Take a look here at the puzzle:

This seemingly simple puzzle has amassed nearly 5,000 views and sparked over 200 comments, as netizens try to crack the code.

Internet reacts to the challenge

The brain teaser quickly divided the internet into those who cracked the pattern and those still trying to figure it out. Some users confidently shared their answers, while others questioned the logic behind the puzzle.

One user wrote, “I love puzzles like these. It’s all about spotting the hidden logic – and it’s harder than it looks!”

Another user commented, “I’ve been staring at this for 10 minutes, and I still can’t get it. What am I missing?”

A user shared their excitement after solving it: “The answer is obvious once you see it, but getting there is the real challenge.”

However, not everyone was impressed. One comment read, “Brain teasers are fun, but this one feels like it’s designed to trick people. Still scratching my head!”

(Also read: Only true geniuses can spot all the squares hidden in this mind-boggling puzzle. Can you?)

Others applauded the puzzle for its creativity. “A great way to get your brain working. More puzzles like this, please!” shared an enthusiastic participant.

Why brain teasers are trending

The growing popularity of brain teasers can be attributed to their ability to engage the mind in an enjoyable way. Whether you solve them alone or with friends, they create a sense of accomplishment when you crack the code.

With more and more such puzzles going viral, it’s safe to say that brain teasers aren’t just a pastime anymore—they’re a trend. So, what’s your answer to this viral sequence?