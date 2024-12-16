Brain teaser: If you solve this tricky maths puzzle, the title of mastermind is yours

Brain teasers have been capturing the imagination of internet users, providing a perfect mix of fun and challenge. These puzzles not only entertain but also test your logical thinking and problem-solving skills. If you're a fan of such mental workouts, here's a new puzzle to tickle your brain cells. A brain teaser shared on X captured the attention of puzzle enthusiasts.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

A brain teaser recently shared on X by the account "Brainy Bits Hub" has created a buzz among netizens. The teaser presents a simple yet intriguing image featuring a maths puzzle:

"A + A = 30, B + B = 20, C + C = 8, A + B × C = ?"

Accompanied by the caption "Can You Solve This?", the puzzle invites users to put their maths skills to the test.

A look back at similar challenges

This isn’t the first time a brain teaser has taken over X (formerly Twitter). A similar puzzle previously gained traction, shared by the account "Maths/Technology & Other Facts." That teaser read:

"A + A = 2, A + B = 3, A + B + C = 6, A + B + C × 4 = ?”

Both puzzles challenge the solver to think outside the box and apply mathematical principles creatively.

Are you up for the challenge?

If you consider yourself a pro at solving brain teasers, these puzzles are just the challenge you need. Crack them, and you might just earn the unofficial title of "Brain Teaser Champion" among your peers.

So, grab a pen and paper, put on your thinking cap, and give it a shot. And if you solve it, don’t forget to share your answers and thoughts on X. Who knows? You might inspire more people to join the brain-teasing fun!