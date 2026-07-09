'He asked about my Indian cooking': Ex-Australian PM Scott Morrison on meeting Modi

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday shared a warm message after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Melbourne, recalling their long-standing personal rapport and revealing that Modi asked him about his Indian cooking. Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked the Indian Prime Minister for the meeting and reflected on the progress made in bilateral ties during his tenure. (X/@ScoMo30)

Morrison thanked the Indian Prime Minister for the meeting and reflected on the progress made in bilateral ties during his tenure.

"Thanks to PM @narendramodi for the invitation to catch up in Melbourne today. Together we were able to elevate the Australian India relationship to its highest ever level. I wish him all the very best for his visit.

"And yes, he did ask about how my Indian cooking was progressing," Morrison wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi shared a photograph of his meeting with Morrison on X and highlighted their discussions on the bilateral relationship.

"Always good to catch up with Mr. Scott Morrison, former Prime Minister of Australia. We had a great conversation on the India-Australia friendship," Modi wrote.