Australia PM cooks 'friend' Modi's 'favourite' khichdi, 'celebrates' new trade ties
- India and Australia recently signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty-free access in its market for over 6,000 broad sectors of India, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison commemorated India-Australia ties by cooking Indian delicacies on his “curry night”, the photos of which he also posted on his Instagram handle. “To celebrate our new trade agreement with India, the curries I chose to cook for curry night tonight are all from my dear friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujurat province, including his favourite Khichdi,” Morrison wrote on Instagram, featuring photos of the food and him in the kitchen. “Jen, girls and mum all approve,” he added.
India and Australia recently signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty-free access in its market for over 6,000 broad sectors of India, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery. The agreement – inked by Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal and Australian minister for trade, tourism and investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony – is likely to be implemented in about four months. Modi and Morrison were also present during the virtual ceremony.
Goyal had said the agreement would help in taking bilateral trade from USD 27.5 billion at present to USD 45-50 billion in the next five years.
Under the pact, Australia is offering zero-duty access to India for about 96.4 per cent of exports (by value) from day one. This covers many products which currently attract 4-5 per cent customs duty in Australia.
India, on the other hand, will be offering zero duty access for over 85 per cent of its tariff lines for Australia which will include products like coal, sheep meat, wool, LNG, coal, alumina, metallic ores, including manganese, copper and nickel; titanium and zirconium.
Days after inking the pact, Piyush Goyal also paid a three-day visit to Melbourne in Australia.
Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India, while New Delhi is Canberra's 9th largest partner.
(With agency inputs)
British PM Johnson meets Ukraine's Zelenskyy on ‘surprise’ visit to Kyiv
The UK on Friday announced an additional military package amounting to 100 million Euros for Ukraine. According to a Downing Street statement shared on Twitter, the aid includes more than 800 NLAW anti-tank missiles, additional javelin anti-tank systems, additional star streak air defence systems, and non-lethal aid such as ballistic helmets, night-vision goggles and body armour.
-
Sri Lanka to seek $3 billion in 6 months to stave off crisis: Finance minister
Anti-government protests have raged across the island for days, with at least one turning violent in the commercial capital of Colombo, in a threat to the country's lucrative tourism industry.
-
What happens if Pak PM Imran Khan loses no-confidence vote?
Pakistani opposition political parties have introduced a no-confidence vote in parliament seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, largely on accusations of economic mismanagement. How does the no-confidence vote work? Under the constitution, a prime minister is elected by a majority of the lower house National Assembly, which has 342 members. There will be a vote in the National Assembly to elect a new prime minister to serve until then.
-
YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel, drawing ire from officials
Google told Reuters in an emailed comment that is was committed to compliance with all applicable sanctions and trade compliance laws. Vyacheslav Volodin, the Duma's speaker, said YouTube's move was further proof of rights and freedom violations by Washington.
-
Sri Lanka economic crises: Parliament to convene from April 19
Amid one of the worst economic crisis in the country and a national emergency in force, the Sri Lankan Parliament is scheduled to convene on April 19. This will be the second convening of the Parliament following the imposition of a national emergency by President Mahinda Rajapaksa on April 1, after the first session was convened on April 5. The session is scheduled to be held till April 22.
