Brain teaser: If you crack this challenging puzzle, you are definitely a maths wizard

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 15, 2024 09:30 PM IST

A maths brain teaser on X left users puzzled, sparking debates over its solution and gaining over 11.5k views with diverse reactions.

Brain teasers are a fantastic way to challenge your mind and test your problem-solving skills, particularly if you're a fan of mathematical riddles. A new puzzle making the rounds on social media is leaving users scratching their heads, and it's perfect for those who enjoy decoding logical mysteries.

On X, a brain teaser went viral, sparking debate with users sharing their reactions. (X/@jitendra789789)
(Also read: You're a true detective if you can solve UK spy agency's tricky Christmas brain teaser)

The puzzle that has everyone talking

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account "Maths/Technology & Other Facts," the teaser reads:

"A + A = 2, A + B = 3, A + B + C = 6, A + B + C x 4 = ?"

At first glance, the equation seems straightforward, but it’s the twist in the last line that has left many perplexed. The post has already garnered over 11,500 views, with users flooding the comments section to share their thoughts, theories, and solutions.

Here's how the internet reaction:

Reactions to the puzzle have been varied, with some users confidently declaring their answers and others debating the interpretation of the equation.

One user commented, "The answer has to be 24 because A + B + C equals 6, and multiplying it by 4 gives 24. Simple!"

Another replied, "But wait—doesn’t the order of operations matter here? Shouldn’t it be solved differently?"

Some users took a more sceptical approach, questioning the logic behind the equation. "Are we sure this even makes sense? What’s the actual rule for C?" wrote one puzzled user.

Meanwhile, others seemed more amused than analytical. "I give up! Maths wasn’t my favourite subject in school," joked another.

A few creative thinkers suggested alternative solutions, saying, "What if C is undefined? That changes everything!" and "This is more philosophical than mathematical—what does X really mean here?"

The verdict

Whether you solve it or not, this brain teaser has achieved its purpose: sparking conversation and engaging users in a fun mathematical debate. The puzzle is a testament to how a simple post can capture the curiosity of thousands, encouraging both logical reasoning and a bit of lighthearted fun.

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only those with genius-level IQ can crack this tough maths riddle. Can you?)

Do you think you have the answer? Dive into the comments and join the conversation—it might just be your turn to crack the code!

New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
