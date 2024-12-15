Brain teaser: Only those with genius-level IQ can crack this tough maths riddle. Can you?

In today’s digital era, brain teasers and mathematical puzzles are taking the internet by storm, captivating audiences of all ages. These intriguing challenges not only test our cognitive skills but also offer a refreshing break from routine, sparking curiosity and engagement across social media platforms. On X, a brain teasers puzzled users. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

If you’re a fan of solving such puzzles, we have something special for you. A recent brain teaser shared by an X (formerly Twitter) account named Brainy Bits Hub is creating waves online, leaving users scratching their heads.

(Also read: Brain teaser: 99% failed to figure out the right answer. Are you among the few who can?)

The latest puzzle that’s got everyone thinking

The post reads:

"IQ Test 2024: 5+5 = 11, 6+6 = 14, 7+7 = 17, 8+8 = 20, 9+9 = ?"

The seemingly simple arithmetic question hides a tricky pattern that requires keen observation and out-of-the-box thinking to solve.

Check out the puzzle here:

This isn’t the first time Brainy Bits Hub has stumped the internet with their clever riddles. Earlier, another brain teaser posted on X caught the attention of thousands. That puzzle read:

"99% failed," followed by four equations:

"1+3=4, 2+4=10, 3+5=18, and 4+6=?"

Both puzzles challenge conventional problem-solving approaches, requiring solvers to think beyond basic maths rules to identify hidden patterns or sequences.

Are you ready for the challenge?

If you consider yourself a pro at solving brain teasers, these challenges are your perfect test. Such puzzles not only entertain but also help sharpen analytical skills and improve mental agility. So why not take a shot and share your answer? You might just crack the code and impress fellow puzzle enthusiasts online.

(Also read: Only true geniuses can spot all the squares hidden in this mind-boggling puzzle. Can you?)

As these mind-boggling teasers continue to trend, they remind us of the joy of learning and problem-solving in its simplest form. Whether you solve them or not, the journey of unravelling the mystery is half the fun.

What’s your answer to these puzzles? Join the conversation and see if you’ve got what it takes to be a brain teaser champion!