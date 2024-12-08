Brain teaser: 99% failed to figure out the right answer. Are you among the few who can?

Maths has long been a subject that many of us find challenging, but brain teasers that involve numbers seem to attract a different kind of attention. If you’re a fan of such puzzles, here’s a new one that’s been making waves on social media, and it’s sure to get you thinking. A viral brain teaser on X baffled users, sparking guesses and discussions over its solution. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

The brain teaser that has left the internet guessing

A brain teaser shared by a user named Brainy Bits Hub on X (formerly Twitter) has quickly caught the attention of thousands. The puzzle reads: “99% failed”, followed by four equations:

“1+3=4, 2+4=10, 3+5=18, and 4+6=?”

Check out the brain teaser here:

With over 2,000 views and a growing number of comments, the puzzle has sparked curiosity and debate among internet users. Some are confident in their answers, while others are struggling to crack the code.

How the internet reacted

As expected, the puzzle has triggered a flurry of responses. Many users have shared their answers, but there’s no clear consensus. One user confidently stated that the answer is 28, while another echoed the same response. However, not everyone is so sure. One user commented, “Too difficult to answer,” expressing the frustration many face when confronted with such tricky puzzles. A couple of users, uncertain about the answer, guessed 28, while another suggested 23 or 28. Meanwhile, one user went for 77, though it remains unclear how they arrived at that conclusion.

It’s clear that the teaser is leaving many scratching their heads. The varying guesses only add to the allure of the puzzle, with more people jumping into the discussion in hopes of solving the mystery.

Why are brain teasers so popular?

Brain teasers like these continue to capture the internet’s attention because they offer more than just a simple problem to solve. They tap into our competitive nature, challenge our problem-solving skills, and provide a sense of community as we engage in these puzzles together. The shared experience of trying to crack a tough brain teaser often leads to lively discussions, with people offering different approaches and solutions.

While the solution to this particular puzzle may remain elusive for now, the excitement it generates shows just how much people enjoy a mental challenge. Will you be the one to figure it out?