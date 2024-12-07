Menu Explore
Brain teaser: Can you crack this tricky prisoner riddle and find the solution?

BySakshi Sah
Dec 07, 2024 01:36 PM IST

A prisoner faces a tricky challenge where telling the truth or a lie could cost him his life. Can you solve this riddle?

Brain teasers help exercise your brain, improve your critical thinking, and boost problem-solving skills. Engaging in brain teasers regularly can make your mind sharper, improve memory, and increase creativity. Whether you’re looking to enhance your focus or simply enjoy a mental challenge, solving brain teasers is a great way to keep your brain active.

Can you figure out the clever answer that could save the prisoner from death?(Screengrab Threads/@alexisthatfox)
Can you figure out the clever answer that could save the prisoner from death?(Screengrab Threads/@alexisthatfox)

Now, here's a challenging brain teaser posted on Threads by @alexisthatfox which will test your logical skills and problem-solving ability.

The brain teaser:

A prisoner is in a very tricky situation. He’s told that if he tells a lie, they will hang him. But if he tells the truth, they will shoot him. The prisoner needs to say something that will save his life.

“A prisoner is told, If you tell a lie we will hang you, and if you tell the truth we will shoot you. What did the prisoner say to save himself?” the riddle reads.

What could the prisoner say to escape his fate?

This riddle makes you think carefully about what could happen in this unusual situation. What kind of answer could the prisoner give that would work?

Check out the brain teaser here:

View on Threads

Users on the Thread are all trying to solve this brain teaser, and each one has a different answer.

One of the users @lampros.siozos commented, “I always lie. If you consider this true, he tells lies so he is lying about always lie so this is a lie. But if the sentence is a lie means that he is lying so this is a true statement”.

Another user @pteronaut commented, "By saying you will hang me."

Were you able to crack this challenging riddle? If yes, then you're a true mastermind.

Follow Us On