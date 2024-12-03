Brain teaser: Only the brightest minds can solve this number puzzle. Can you?

Brain teasers are puzzles that test your problem-solving skills, logic, and creativity. They often involve finding patterns, making connections, or thinking outside the box. Maths brain teasers are not only fun but also important for developing essential skills. They make learning fun and help sharpen cognitive skills. Think you're a maths pro? Try solving this puzzle.(Screengrab X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

A brain teaser posted on X by @Brainy_Bits_Hub challenges you to spot patterns, think critically, and use logical reasoning to find the next number in the sequence.

Think you're a maths whiz? Try solving this tricky puzzle.

What is the brain teaser all about?

This brain teaser presents a sequence of numbers: 4, 6, 9, and 13. Your task is to connect the pattern that links these numbers together and identify the number after 13.

The options given with this brain teaser are, A: 15, B:12, C:17 and D:18.

Can you spot the pattern? At first glance, it may seem like the numbers are increasing in a random way, but there’s actually a method to it.

This brain teaser was posted with the caption, “What will be the next number?”.

Also Read: Crack this deceptive maths brain teaser and prove that you are a puzzle champion

Check out the maths brain teaser here:

Take your time to figure out the next number in the sequence. Once you’ve spotted the pattern, you’ll know what comes next.

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

X users are actively commenting on the post with their answers.

One of the users @NguyenDung14133 trying to solve the puzzle commented, “D) 18”.

Another user @22Willem1 also suggested that the answer is 18.

By connecting the differences between the numbers, you can challenge your logical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Keep in mind that sometimes, the solution requires thinking creatively and approaching the problem from a different perspective.