Brain teaser: Think you're a maths whiz? Crack this 4th-grade maths puzzle and prove your skills

Maths brain teasers are an exciting way to challenge your problem-solving skills and keep your mind sharp. They require you to think logically and look for patterns or hidden relationships between numbers. These puzzles are great for improving your mathematical reasoning and can be both fun and rewarding. Are you smarter than a 4th grader? Solve this maths teaser.(Screengrab Reddit/@dudeondacouch)

By solving maths brain teasers you not only improve your mathematical skills but also train your brain to recognise patterns, solve complex problems, and approach challenges from different angles.

Recently, a brain teaser posted on Reddit by @dudeondacouch has taken the internet by storm.

Think you're a maths genius? Here's a puzzle to get you thinking.

What is the brain teaser all about?

In this brain teaser, there are four triangles, three with a number inside. The sides of each triangle have different numbers, and inside the triangle is another number. Your task is to figure out how the numbers on the sides of the triangle relate to the number inside.

Can you find the number inside the fourth triangle by spotting the pattern in the others?

This brain teaser was posted with the caption, “I can do basic calculus (and XO min QE,) but my 4th grader’s brain teaser has me drinking doubles”.

Get your brain working and try to crack this puzzle.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

Reddit users are actively trying to solve this brain teaser in the comment section. It’s always interesting to see how people with diverse problem-solving styles tackle the same challenge.

One of the users @Shiftybidnes commented, “The sum of the 3 numbers outside the triangle fills the next one”.

A second user @baevard with a hint of sarcasm commented, “Maths like this is why I joined the army".

Were you able to solve it? If yes, then you are a pro at maths.