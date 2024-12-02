Brain teaser: Put your logical thinking to the test with this mind-boggling cat puzzle

Brain teasers are fun puzzles that challenge your thinking and encourage you to solve problems creatively. They often require you to think outside the box, using logic and reasoning to find solutions. Solving brain teasers is a great way to exercise your mind and improve your problem-solving skills while having fun. Solve this cat puzzle and prove your puzzle-solving skills.(Screengrab X/@UpwardChanging)

Here's a brain teaser posted on X by a user named Becca which challenges you to test your problem-solving skills.

The brain teaser will help sharpen your problem-solving skills and boost your logical thinking. It presents a fun challenge that requires you to decode the values of different cats based on a set of clues.

What is the brain teaser all about?

This brain teaser challenges you to figure out the value of each cat- white, black, and brown. The puzzle provides you with three equations that relate the cats in different combinations.

Once you have figured out the values, the final step involves multiplying the values of one white cat, one black cat, and one brown cat together.

It’s a tricky challenge that tests your logical thinking and problem-solving skills. Can you crack the code and find the answer?

Check out the brain teaser here:

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

X users are trying to solve this brain teaser, each applying their logical thinking to crack the puzzle.

One of the users @C6Mario2019 trying to solve the puzzle commented, “((5*2)10)=x 10*10=100”.

Another user suggested that the correct answer is 200.

Were you able to crack the code? If you managed to figure it out, you're a true mastermind. If not, don’t worry keep practicing, and these types of puzzles will get easier with time.