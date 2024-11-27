Menu Explore
Brain teaser: 3-year-old's puzzle leaves adults scratching their heads. Can you crack it?

BySakshi Sah
Nov 27, 2024 05:58 PM IST

Dad shares a clever brain teaser meant for his son, challenging everyone to solve it.

Brain teasers are designed to test your logic. They challenge you to think creatively and explore different perspectives. Not only are they fun to solve, but they also help sharpen your mind and boost problem-solving skills. Here's a brain teaser posted by a dad of his son's 3-year-old puzzle which is designed to test your logical thinking.

Can you solve this clever puzzle?(Screengrab Reddit/@r/mathmemes)
Can you solve this clever puzzle?(Screengrab Reddit/@r/mathmemes)

The brain teaser was posted on Reddit by @r/mathmemes with the caption, “My son got this math problem for his homework tonight and we have been trying for literally centuries, and yet I feel we have made no progress. We were thinking it might relate to elliptic curves but we gave up that idea because, after all, my son is 3”.

This brain teaser will push you to think beyond basic math rules and explore the puzzle from a different angle.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Can you help my son solve this math puzzle?
byu/Magnitech_ inmathmemes

Do you think you can solve this brain teaser? Give it a try.

Also Read: Job interview brain teaser: Dad shares daughter's tricky puzzle. Think you can crack it?

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

 

Reddit users are actively trying to solve this brain teaser, wondering how such a tricky puzzle could be given to a 3-year-old student.

One of the users @PlsNoPics commented, “There is no solution bc you can't compare apples (and bananas) and oranges! It's like dividing by 0”.

A second user @AlienFlatworm commented, “If the fruits are all whole numbers, then lemon is two. The other fruits could be anything. What I wonder is what is the question supposed to be? Is there one? A 3-year-old cannot possibly be expected to know that lemon can’t be three".

Also Read: You're a true maths champion if you solve this tricky brain teaser within 30 seconds

Another user @Steel6W commented, "I didn't realize that the letters in A²+B²=C² stood for ‘apple’, ‘banana’, and ‘clementine’. This isn't actually a puzzle that has a singular answer".

This brain teaser certainly got many people thinking and questioning the logic behind it.

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
