Job interview brain teaser: Dad shares daughter's tricky puzzle. Think you can crack it?

Brain teasers are fun and challenging puzzles that make you think creatively and push your problem-solving skills. Brain teasers can come in many forms, from clever riddles to tricky puzzles which are designed to test your logic, reasoning, and quick thinking. Can you master this challenging brain teaser?(Screengrab Reddit/@r/brainteasers)

Recently, a brain teaser shared on Reddit by @r/brainteasers has been capturing attention. This tricky puzzle was asked in the Reddit user's daughter's job interview and challenges users to put their problem-solving skills to the test.

This brain teaser tests both logic and creativity. Can you crack it?

What is the brain teaser about?

This brain teaser involves a sequence of letter combinations such as AC, DG, GK, JO, and MS. The challenge is to determine the logical pattern or relationship between the letters and figure out the combination that corresponds to P.

It's a puzzle that requires a keen eye for detail and the ability to identify hidden connections. Can you solve it?

This brain teaser was posted with the caption, “Daughter is applying for a job and they have this in the application. Any ideas?”.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Reddit users are actively engaging with the puzzle, sharing their answers in the comments.

One of the users, KowbojPakul, commented, “First row skips two letters - A (BC) D(EF) G (HI) J. Second row skips three letters - C (DEF) G (HIJ) K (LMN) O (PQR) S. So the answer is W”.

A second user, SpacePirate5Ever, commented, “W. The number of skipped letters between the top and bottom increases by one each time. A(B)C, D(EF)G, G(HIJ)K, etc”.

Another user, Otherwise-Aside3102 suggested that the answer is V.

Were you able to figure it out? Whether you cracked the code or are still puzzling over it, brain teasers like this are a great way to challenge your thinking and have fun.