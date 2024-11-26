Brain teaser: Only the sharpest riddle expert can solve this. Are you up for it?

Brain teasers and riddles often encourage us to think creatively and use our problem-solving skills. Unlike straightforward questions, brain teasers require you to think in unexpected ways, making them a great exercise for your mind. Brain teasers can come in many forms, from tricky questions to visual puzzles designed to make you think harder before finding the answer. Can you guess the answer to this riddle?(Screengrab Threads/@viralcontenthubb)

Here is a brain teaser posted on Threads @viralcontenthubb that challenges you to think outside the box and solve a tricky riddle. Try solving this riddle; if you crack it in 20 seconds, you’re truly a riddle expert.

What is the riddle all about?

This riddle is about something that is very light, almost weightless, like a feather. But even though it’s so light, it’s very difficult to hold onto for long.

The caption of the riddle reads “I'm light as a feather, yet the strongest man can't hold me for much longer than a minute. What am I?”.

This riddle challenges your mind by describing something light yet difficult to hold onto. It may seem simple, but it’s trickier than you think. Can you figure it out?

Check out the brain teaser here:

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser:

Thread users are actively commenting on this brain teaser with their answers, each giving a different answer.

One of the users jack_kachingwe commented, “I thought it's a breath but even the weakest man can hold it for minutes”.

A second user richardd1846 with a hint of sarcasm commented, “hot potato”.

Another user, anastasia.90092 commented, “My first thought was snowflake. I see you all saying breath”.

Were you able to solve this? If yes, then you’re a true riddle expert. Keep challenging yourself with more riddles.