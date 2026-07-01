Bengaluru horror: Toddlers locked in bathrooms, put inside washing machine at daycare; FIR against five

Five women working at a daycare centre inside an IT company campus in Bengaluru have been booked for allegedly abusing toddlers entrusted to their care after disturbing videos of the incidents surfaced, police said on Wednesday. The alleged incidents took place at a childcare facility in the city's Brookefield area. (HT File)

The alleged incidents took place at a childcare facility in the city's Brookefield area, where employees of the IT company leave their young children while at work, news agency PTI reported.

The case came to light on Monday after videos purportedly showing the abuse surfaced on WhatsApp and were reported to the Child Helpline, prompting police action.

According to police, the videos show toddlers crying while being physically assaulted and mistreated by caregivers.

Police have begun questioning the accused and are verifying the authenticity of the footage, including when the incidents took place and whether other children may also have been subjected to similar abuse.

No arrests have been made so far even as further investigation is underway.

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Allegations of torture The complaint alleges that the caregivers subjected children aged between two and three years to multiple forms of abuse. According to police, the videos purportedly show the women threatening toddlers when they cried or created a disturbance, the report further added.

The complaint further alleges that the children were put inside a front-loading washing machine, made to sit in a western-style toilet, sprayed with water in their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locked inside bathrooms and threatened into remaining silent.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the five women under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

A senior police officer said the accused are currently being questioned while investigators continue to examine the videos and gather evidence to determine the full extent of the alleged abuse.

(With inputs from PTI)