Delhi mandates 50% work from home every winter under permanent anti-pollution plan

Fifty per cent of the employees in Delhi Government and private offices will work from home from November 1 every year under a new permanent anti-pollution policy, notified by the Delhi Government on Wednesday. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Delhi Ministers Pankaj Singh, Ashish Sood, addresses a press conference on the Delhi EV Policy at the Delhi Secretariat in New Delhi, India, on Monday, June 29, 2026, (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The measure, which will remain in force until January 31, is part of a comprehensive winter pollution master plan aimed at reducing vehicular emissions and tackling Delhi's annual toxic smog, according to news agency ANI.

Private establishments have also been directed to introduce staggered working hours, ensure compliance with work-from-home arrangements, and promote carpooling, ride-sharing, public buses and other modes of public transport to reduce the number of vehicles used for commuting.

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Delhi govt's strict winter pollution measures According to a press release issued by the Department of Environment and Forest, the new framework establishes permanent rules that will automatically come into force every year from November 1 to February 28, eliminating the need for separate annual orders.

The measures are aimed at controlling vehicular emissions, dust pollution and the open burning of waste.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the new framework consolidates various existing orders into a single, clear and stringent system, making compliance easier for all concerned departments, institutions and citizens while ensuring more effective enforcement, the report added.

The Chief Minister said Delhi's air quality deteriorates significantly every winter. Data from the past several years shows that pollution levels consistently rise between November and February.

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Several Delhi govt orders clubbed into one Keeping this challenge in view, the Delhi Government has now put in place a permanent mechanism so that there will no longer be any need to issue separate orders every year and all agencies can take timely action under a predefined set of rules.

She said the notification is based on a detailed study of experience and air quality data.

During 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) between November 1 and February 15 ranged from 312 to 342, while the maximum AQI reached between 461 and 494.

Based on these findings, special winter pollution control measures have now been given a permanent framework. The notification also incorporates the revised GRAP issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and directions issued by the Supreme Court.

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Vehicles with PUC will be supplied fuel Chief Minister Gupta said that to strengthen control over vehicular pollution, only vehicles carrying a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be supplied fuel at all petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG stations across Delhi throughout the year. Action will be taken against vehicles found refuelling without a valid PUC certificate.

Verification of PUC compliance will not be limited to physical certificates but will also be carried out through the NPR, vehicle database and other electronic systems.

Oil companies, Indraprastha Gas Limited, the Department of Food and Supplies, the Transport Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Traffic Police will be responsible for implementing this system.

The Chief Minister said that from November 1 to January 31, all motor vehicles registered outside Delhi that are below BS-VI emission standards will be barred from entering or operating in the city.

However, CNG and electric vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade vehicles, police vehicles and vehicle categories specifically exempted by the Environment Department will not be covered by this restriction.

The Transport Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Traffic Police will ensure strict enforcement.

Parking charges doubled, commute staggered Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said parking charges at authorised parking facilities will be doubled from November 1 to February 28 to encourage greater use of public transport instead of private vehicles.

However, parking facilities operated by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which support public transport and park-and-ride services, will remain exempt.

To ease peak-hour traffic congestion, Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will function from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, while Delhi Government offices will operate from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM during the same period so that employees do not commute at the same time and traffic pressure is reduced.

Construction activities controlled too Chief Minister Gupta said dust generated by construction activities is one of the major contributors to winter air pollution in Delhi.

Keeping this in view, the Government has introduced clear and binding provisions governing construction activities, the transportation of construction material and dust control at large buildings.

She said the Government is not in favour of halting development, but maintaining a balance between development and environmental protection is equally important. With this approach, the rules have been designed to ensure that essential projects continue while pollution remains under effective control.

The Chief Minister said that every year from November 1 to January 31, demolition work and open civil construction activities that generate dust will be prohibited. However, projects related to essential public infrastructure will be exempt. Finishing work, plumbing, electrical installations and similar activities within construction sites will continue to be permitted, provided all provisions of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and dust control norms are strictly followed.

Dumping or storing construction and demolition material in the open outside project sites will be completely prohibited, and violations will invite penal action against the responsible agency or individual.

Chief Minister Gupta further said that stricter restrictions will be enforced during the most pollution-sensitive period from December 10 to January 20.

During this period, only those Government projects that are indispensable for public utility or relate to emergencies will be allowed to continue. Vehicles carrying construction materials such as sand, gravel, stone, bricks, cement, ready-mix concrete, debris or any other construction material will not be permitted to enter Delhi during this period.

The Chief Minister said that, for the first time, the Delhi Government has introduced mandatory dust-control measures for large commercial buildings. All commercial buildings with a built-up area of more than 3,000 square metres, including malls, hotels, office buildings and other institutional buildings with a height of G 5 or above, will be required to install anti-smog guns or mist systems within their premises.

These installations must be completed by August 15. The systems will remain operational throughout the year, although their operation will not be mandatory between May 1 and September 15, when the city experiences the monsoon and peak summer season.

Chief Minister Gupta said the new provisions apply not only to completed buildings but also to under-construction projects. Construction sites with a plot area exceeding 1,000 square metres will be required to install mist systems to control dust during construction.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be responsible for monitoring compliance and ensuring enforcement of these provisions.

The Chief Minister said every Resident Welfare Association (RWA), housing society, Government and private institution, contractor, agency and all organisations employing staff for security, sanitation, gardening, housekeeping, maintenance or similar services will be responsible for ensuring that no open burning takes place within their premises or in areas under their ownership, possession, management or control.

They will be required to establish an effective monitoring mechanism and, wherever necessary, provide adequate heating arrangements for workers through electricity or other approved clean fuels.

If an incident of open burning occurs because of negligence or inadequate supervision by any institution, action will be taken against both the institution and the responsible individuals under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and other applicable laws. Environmental compensation will also be recovered.

The Revenue Department, DPCC and local bodies will be responsible for the effective implementation and monitoring of these rules. Drone-based surveillance will also be used, particularly during night hours, to detect such incidents. This entire framework will come into force every year from November 1 and remain in force until February 28.