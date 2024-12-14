Only true geniuses can spot all the squares hidden in this mind-boggling puzzle. Can you?

Brain teasers are a delightful way to challenge the mind, offering an engaging mix of fun and logic. If you enjoy solving puzzles, we have something special for you! A new brain teaser is doing the rounds on Instagram, shared by user @br4inteaserhub, and it’s sparking lively debates across the platform. Brain teaser on Instagram puzzled users as they debated how many squares were hidden in the image.(Instagram/br4inteaserhub)

The challenge? The image displays a grid filled with squares, and the question reads: “How many squares can you find?” While the task seems simple at first glance, the puzzle's complexity lies in spotting not just the smaller squares but also the larger ones formed by combining smaller segments.

Stumping instagram: How many can you find?

The image has left countless Instagram users scratching their heads. While some confidently claimed they had the correct answer, others admitted defeat, overwhelmed by the overlapping shapes. The task requires a keen eye and a strategic approach to ensure no square is overlooked.

Take a look here at the post:

Internet reactions: A mixed bag of answers

The comment section of the brain teaser is a blend of excitement, confusion, and humour. One user confidently wrote, “It’s definitely 24 squares. I’ve triple-checked!” However, another countered, “No way! It has to be 40 if you count all the overlapping ones.”

Amidst the debate, some users admitted they were completely stumped. “I gave up after 15,” one commenter confessed, adding a laughing emoji to show their frustration. Another joked, “This is why I failed geometry in school.”

Some users took a more analytical approach, explaining their logic step-by-step. One commenter noted, “You have to count each square individually and then add the larger ones—it’s harder than it looks!” Another chimed in with, “At first, I thought it was 16, but after some thought, I’m going with 30.”