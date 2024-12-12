You're a true detective if you can solve UK spy agency's tricky Christmas brain teaser

If you always dreamt of being a spy, now is your chance to show off your detective skills. UK’s national security agency has released its festive mission for this Christmas. Can you solve this puzzle and become a true spy?(gchq.gov.uk)

Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) has released a brain-teaser Christmas card as per its annual puzzle tradition. Built by puzzling experts who work at the agency, director Anne Keast-Butler has sent the card that challenges you to reveal a hidden message.

The brain teaser tests your codebreaking skills along with your maths and analytical capabilities.

A Christmas mission

This year’s quiz is based on geography and also contains three extra elements hidden within the card. It features seven puzzles and can be solved by teenagers and adults.

Each mini puzzle reveals the name of a UK landmark which can then be used to decipher what people across all GCHQ locations will be on Christmas.

While the first puzzle features five images that represent a place name, another asks puzzle lovers to calculate how far off from writing the numbers one to 20 the puzzle setters were.

(Also read: Brain teaser: Can you find the missing numbers in this puzzle in 15 seconds?)

Can you crack it?

"You can see from the range of puzzles that some parts are trickier than others. However, you do not have to be a genius or top of the class to solve them – you just have to be able to work in a team and embrace the mix of minds and approaches teamwork brings. This is exactly how we work at GCHQ," the soy agency's chief puzzler said.

So, it's time to test the spy in you and crack the code to reveal the hidden answer. The GCHQ has also released the answers to the tricky puzzle so you can check your skills. Challenge your friends and family and if you are able to solve this notorious brain teaser faster than anyone else, you are a true spy master.