Brain teaser: Put your brainpower to the test with this head-scratching maths puzzle

Maths brain teasers are an excellent way to enhance your cognitive abilities and give your brain a good workout. Solving these puzzles regularly can sharpen your creative thinking and improve your memory. However, not all brain teasers are as straightforward as they seem. Some can leave even the most confident puzzle solvers scratching their heads. A maths brain teaser shared on X puzzled social media users,(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

The challenging division puzzle

One such brain teaser recently posted by the popular social media account Brainy Bits Hub on X has left many people confused. The teaser reads:

“Maths test: 24 ÷ 6 ÷ 2 = ?”

At first glance, it seems like a simple arithmetic problem, but is it really? The question has sparked a flurry of guesses and debates, with social media users eager to crack the code. If you manage to find the correct answer, you can certainly consider yourself a maths champion, as this puzzle requires more than just basic calculations.

Check out the brain teaser here:

Another puzzle to test your skills

If you thought the division puzzle was tricky, here’s another challenge that’s sure to keep you on your toes. Also posted by Brainy Bits Hub on X, this puzzle features a phrase that reads: “99% failed,” followed by four equations:

“1+3=4, 2+4=10, 3+5=18, and 4+6=?”

At first glance, these equations seem to follow a simple addition pattern. But as many puzzlers have discovered, there’s more to it than meets the eye. The puzzle has caused many users to scratch their heads, as the logic behind the answers is far from obvious.

Can you solve them?

So, do you think you have what it takes to solve these tricky brain teasers? If you’re feeling confident in your puzzle-solving skills, give them a try. Solving brain teasers not only exercises your mind but also helps to improve your problem-solving abilities. Whether you’re a maths aficionado or a casual puzzle solver, these teasers are sure to give your brain a good workout.