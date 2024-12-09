Brain teaser: Only a maths mastermind can solve this tricky puzzle that has the internet guessing

Maths often carries the reputation of being a tough and daunting subject for many, but there's one thing most of us can agree on: solving brain teasers is undeniably fun. If you’re a fan of these mind-boggling puzzles, you’re in for a treat today. Only maths geniuses can solve this mind-boggling puzzle(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

A new brain teaser posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) has been sending the internet into a frenzy. Shared by the handle Brainy Bits Hub, the puzzle reads:

"Math Puzzle: 92 + 3 = 73, 75 + 2 = 22, 84 + 3 = 43, 97 + 1 = ??"

The post has already gained over 2,000 views and more than 150 comments, with people trying to crack the code behind these equations. But as always, things are not as simple as they seem.

Check out the post here:

The internet reacts

The puzzle has sparked various reactions, with users offering their own theories. One user was quick to suggest, “Subtract the digits in the first number to make the first digit. The second number is the second digit. The answer is 21.”

Others seemed to agree with this approach, with one commenter chiming in, “Maybe 21,” while another added, “I am sure the correct answer is 21.” A fourth user expressed their confusion but maintained, “Really confused, but the answer should be 21.”

While many users are convinced that 21 is the correct answer, others are still left scratching their heads, unable to decipher the trick behind the puzzle.

Another teaser sparks curiosity

This isn’t the first time Brainy Bits Hub has shared a puzzle that has left users baffled. Another brain teaser posted by the same account earlier caught the attention of puzzle enthusiasts across the platform. The puzzle reads:

"99% failed" followed by the equations:

“1+3=4, 2+4=10, 3+5=18, and 4+6=?”

Take a look here at the puzzle:

This teaser also generated a similar level of interest, with people eagerly attempting to figure out the logic behind the equations.

Can you crack it?