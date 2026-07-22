Yankees-Pirates postponed due to inclement weather

Tuesday's game between the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees has been postponed because of inclement weather. HT Image

Heavy rain is forecast for the New York area, with a flash flood warning issued Tuesday morning. The game was postponed about five hours before the 7:05 p.m. first pitch, and the teams will play a split doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 1:05 p.m.

Will Warren was expected to start Tuesday for the Yankees against Pittsburgh's Bubba Chandler . New York's Gerrit Cole was slated to face the Pirates' Mitch Keller in Wednesday afternoon's game. Pitching plans for the doubleheader haven't been formally announced.

The Yankees opened the series with an 8-5 victory on Monday as Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered in consecutive at-bats off Braxton Ashcraft in the first and third innings. Chisholm also hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning of a 2-1 win over the Dodgers on Sunday night.

The Yankees are set to play the second of at least four doubleheaders in the second half of the season. New York split two games with the Dodgers on Sunday and will host the Red Sox and Rays in day-night doubleheaders on Aug. 29 and Sept. 22.

Despite Monday's loss, the Pirates are 8-4 in their past 12 games. Rookie Esmerlyn Valdez hit a two-run homer Monday, has an RBI in eight straight games and 13 homers in his first 32 games since debuting in May.

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