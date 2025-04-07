Brain teaser: Internet is completely baffled by this genius-level maths puzzle, can you solve it?

If you're someone who enjoys flexing your mental muscles, especially with maths brain teasers, then you're in for a treat. A new brain teaser is making the rounds on social media, leaving netizens scratching their heads and eager to crack the code. Can you crack this viral brain teaser that's stumping the internet? (X/@brainyquiz_)

A puzzle that’s got everyone talking

Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Brainy Quiz, the puzzle seems simple at first glance, but a closer look reveals a deceptive challenge. The post reads:

“Only for Genius: 3 x 3 = 12, 4 x 4 = 20, 5 x 5 = 30, 8 x 8 = ?, 99% fail.”

What makes it interesting is that the maths doesn’t follow conventional rules. While it may appear like a straightforward multiplication problem, the twist lies in deciphering the hidden pattern. And that’s exactly what’s got users hooked.

Take a look here at the puzzle here:

Another puzzle that’s breaking brains

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has dropped a brain-bending teaser. Earlier, the account posted another cryptic riddle that quickly went viral:

“1 + 1 = 8, 2 + 2 = 64, 3 + 3 = ?”

Again, it’s not about standard arithmetic but about identifying the pattern hidden beneath the surface. These types of puzzles play with logic, lateral thinking, and sometimes even visual or conceptual twists.

Internet’s obsession with brain teasers

It’s no secret—the internet loves a good puzzle. Whether it’s visual illusions, tricky riddles, or unusual maths problems, users across platforms are constantly sharing and debating their solutions.

Brain teasers like these offer more than just entertainment—they provide a mental workout and a sense of achievement when solved. Plus, in a world full of fast scrolling and short attention spans, they give users a reason to pause and think.

So, if you're a maths puzzle enthusiast or just someone who enjoys a challenge, keep your eyes peeled—because it seems like the next viral brain teaser is just around the corner.