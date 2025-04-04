This maths puzzle has left even the smartest minds on the internet stumped, can you solve it?

Brain teasers have a special way of bringing people together—and occasionally leaving them puzzled. Whether it's a logic test, visual illusion or a clever riddle, brain teasers have been a fan favourite for years. But add a touch of maths to the mix, and the challenge becomes even more irresistible. A maths puzzle on X had netizens arguing over the answer.(X/@brainyquiz_ )

If you enjoy flexing your mental muscles with numbers, we've got something for you.

The puzzle that’s got X users talking

A brain teaser recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz has stirred up fresh excitement. The puzzle reads:

“Tricky Maths: 6×0 = 6 ÷ 6 + 6”

At first glance, it seems straightforward. But users have been debating the correct approach and final answer in the comments. Some are applying standard BODMAS (Brackets, Orders, Division/Multiplication, Addition/Subtraction) rules, while others are coming up with alternate logic to crack it.

Check out the puzzle here:

An older teaser still doing the rounds

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has baffled the internet. An earlier teaser also gained traction on the platform. It read:

“1+1=8, 2+2=64, 3+3=?”

Unlike conventional equations, this one invites out-of-the-box thinking. The puzzle uses pattern recognition rather than basic arithmetic, and many users admitted to scratching their heads for quite some time.

Social media’s favourite mind game

Brain teasers like these continue to flood platforms like X and Instagram, captivating users for hours. While some see them as a fun way to challenge the brain, others admit they’re just in it for the entertainment (and chaos) of seeing people argue over maths.

So, have you figured out the answer yet? Or are you still caught in the number maze? Either way, the internet seems to agree on one thing—when it comes to brain teasers, the more confusing, the better.