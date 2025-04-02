This mind-bending maths puzzle has left internet clueless about the answer, can you solve it?

For many, maths was just another subject in school—sometimes fun, sometimes frustrating. But when it comes to brain teasers with mathematical twists, the experience is entirely different. These puzzles not only challenge the mind but also offer an entertaining way to engage with numbers. If you're a fan of riddles and logical challenges, we've got something new for you! A tricky maths brain teaser confused the internet.(X/@brainyquiz_)

A new brain teaser has surfaced on X, shared by the account Brainy Quiz, and it has left people scratching their heads. The puzzle reads:

"1+1=8, 2+2=64, 3+3=?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the pattern might seem confusing, but that’s what makes such puzzles so popular. They push people to think beyond conventional arithmetic and find hidden logical sequences.

Not the first time a puzzle has gone viral

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has shared a brain teaser that left social media users baffled. An earlier puzzle, also posted on X (formerly Twitter), gained widespread attention. It stated:

"5 + 5 = 11, 6 + 6 = 14, 7 + 7 = 17, 8 + 8 = 20, 9 + 9 = ?"

Both of these brain teasers have sparked debates among netizens, with some users attempting to crack the pattern while others simply enjoying the challenge.

Why are maths puzzles so popular?

The internet has a soft spot for brain teasers, and those involving maths seem to gain extra traction. These puzzles offer a unique blend of logic, pattern recognition, and problem-solving skills, making them engaging for a wide audience. Many enjoy the thrill of solving them, while others love discussing different approaches and theories.

With every new puzzle, social media platforms light up with conversations, guesses, and "aha" moments. Whether you’re a maths enthusiast or just enjoy a good challenge, these brain teasers continue to be a fun and exciting way to test your thinking skills.