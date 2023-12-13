Brain Teaser: Only a genius can help this pirate reach the hidden treasure

A brain teaser shared on Reddit has created a chatter among people on Reddit. Why? While some found the puzzle about hidden treasures easy to solve, others were simply left scratching their heads. Do you think you have what it takes to solve the puzzle?

The image shows an interesting brain teaser. Can you solve it? (Reddit/@LocoAlcatraz)

“Which order of tiles do you dig to get the treasure? From Ariana Trench: A puzzling adventure,” reads the caption posted along with the puzzle. The puzzle is divided into two parts. One side shows the brain teaser and the other one explains the rules.

Take a look at the puzzle that may leave you intrigued:

The interesting puzzle was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 100 upvotes. The post has also collected tons of comments. While some expressed how the brain teaser left them baffled, some shared answers they got after solving it.

Take a look at how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Dig 1 - B, dig 2 - C, dig 3 - F, dig 4 - F, dig 5 - I, grab treasure, dig 6 - H, E drops, climb E, dig 7 - D, A drops, climb A,” posted a Reddit user. “This is taking way too long,” commented another. “I can’t wrap my head around it,” joined a fourth.

“Explanation of solution: To reach the treasure, Thornwood must get rid of all three blocks in the rightmost column. Given that, and given that Thornwood can only climb up one level at a time, to get out he needs to have two blocks left in the leftmost column and one block in the middle column. So we need to eliminate C, F, and I which is four digs. We need to eliminate two blocks in the middle column and one in the left column with our remaining three digs, so it must be B, D, and H. Given those eliminations, we can’t get to block D to dig it out, until we’ve gotten rid of B and H; otherwise, blocks B and E are in the way. We can’t reach block B once we’ve dug down the right column, so we have to get rid of it before then. So one solution is to dig B-C-F-I, grab the treasure, then dig H, climb on top of fallen E, dig D, climb on fallen A to then get out. I say 'one solution' because you can dig B and C in any order up front,” wrote a fourth.

