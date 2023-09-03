Brain Teaser: Pick the odd one out among these geometric shapes

A brain teaser shared on social media is baffling people left and right. It asks puzzle enthusiasts to pick the odd geometric shape from a given set of squares and a circle. But wait before you jump to the obvious answer of circle; there’s a twist. The brain teaser features not only a unique shape but also a unique colour, which can leave you scratching your head as you figure out the odd one.

Brain Teaser: Can you pick the odd geometric shape?(X/@benonwine)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brain teaser was posted by user @benonwine on X. It features squares and a circle and asks a simple question, “Which is the odd one?” Three of the squares and the circle are orange, but the fourth square is blue. Can you solve this brain-scrambling puzzle?

Take a look at the brain teaser below and pick the odd one out:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brain teaser, since being shared on September 1 on X, has accumulated over 67,000 views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the brain teaser to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Colour wise: C. Shape wise: D. Volume wise: E. Otherwise: All,” posted an individual.

Another added, “They all identify as a square, solved.”

“Hmm, I can’t decide between C or D! One is a different colour, the other a different shape,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “D. All the rest are Squares, regardless of their colour.”

“E, it’s the only one with a different width and length!” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Is it C because it’s blue or is it D because it’s round? Mmm, I’ll go with C.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, a food-related brain teaser was posted online by the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Min of FAH&D. It features the following food items: butter, cheese, oatmeal and curd. Can you identify the one that doesn’t quite fit in?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON