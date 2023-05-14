Home / Trending / Viral Brain Teaser: Can you pick the odd one out in this food-related pic?

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you pick the odd one out in this food-related pic?

By Arfa Javaid
May 14, 2023

The viral brain teaser features four food items, and you need to pick the odd one that doesn’t belong to the group.

Be it riddles or visual puzzles, brain teasers often go viral as they challenge our minds and make us think out of the box. These mind-bending challenges even provide a sense of satisfaction when we finally solve them correctly. And if you are looking for one right away, then here’s a brain teaser that will do the trick. The brain teaser challenges people to pick an odd food item. Are you ready to take on the challenge?

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you pick the odd food item?(Twitter/@Dept_of_AHD)
Viral Brain Teaser: Can you pick the odd food item?(Twitter/@Dept_of_AHD)

“One of these doesn’t belong to this group. Can you tell us which one?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on Twitter by Dept of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Min of FAH&D. The brain teaser features the following food items: butter, cheese, oatmeal and curd. Can you identify the one that doesn’t quite fit in?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Since being shared on May 12, the brain teaser has raked up more than 2,300 views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the brain teaser:

A Twitter user wrote, “Oatmeal.” “c) Oatmeal,” posted another. Some even wrote “C” in the comments section.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

