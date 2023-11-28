Brain Teaser: Seek and find six differences in this winter-related pic

Spotting differences between two pictures is a fun exercise that many of us enjoy. And if you are currently searching for a picture to challenge your observation skills, we have a brain teaser for you. The image features houses and trees covered in snow, and you need to identify six differences.

Brain Teaser: Can you spot six differences in six seconds?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Can you find the 6 differences?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Facebook. The picture shows colourful houses and trees covered in snow. A few snowmen can also be seen wearing colourful hats, mufflers, and gloves. Santa Claus is also there with an array of presents. Although the two pictures may seem similar at first glance, there are six differences that only those with eagle eyes can spot. Can you find them? Your time starts now...

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on Facebook. It has since received numerous reactions from Facebook users. Additionally, many even reshared it and dropped comments on the brain teaser.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:

“Found 4 but will keep looking,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Found them. You are amazingly talented. Thanks for the fun!”

“I only got 5. Can’t believe I missed the 1,” wrote a third.

A fourth commented, “You are wonderful. I missed one and had to go to the solution. Loved the music! Thank you for the Christmas spirit.”

“Found five fairly quickly, but the last one was so difficult! The animals are so cute,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Only 2 on my cell phone, the screen is too small. Tomorrow I’ll continue searching on my laptop.”

“Got ’em! This is a fun one!” remarked a seventh.

