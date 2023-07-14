These words with different meanings have something in common. Can you find it in 5 seconds?

There are many who love solving different brain teasers and optical illusons. In fact, social media is filled with posts of interesting brain teasers that often leave people scratching their heads. At the same time, solving those viral puzzles prove entertaining for many. Are you among them too? Then chances are you will find this word-related brain teaser exciting. The challenge is to find the common aspect in a bunch of words with different meanings.

Viral brain teaser: How quickly can you solve this word-related puzzle? (Braingle)

The puzzle is posted on a site called Braingle, a platform where brain teasers are regularly shared by netizens. “What do the following words have in common? Assess. Banana. Dresser. Grammar. Potato. Revive. Uneven. Voodoo,” reads the question.

As you can clearly see the words have different meanings and spellings. So, at first glance it seems like there is nothing that can be considered as a common denominator among them. Are you up for the challenge to find what it is?

The image shows the viral brain teaser with words. (Braingle)

Did you get the answer or are you still baffled? Well, here is a hint that can help you get closer to the solution.

Take a look at a hint of the brain teaser:

Can you solve this viral brain teaser with a hint? (Braingle)

Still confused? Well, here is the answer:

Answer to the viral brain teaser. (Braingle)

Yes, when you move the first letter of each word to its last, then you get the same word upon reading it backwards. Isn’t that interesting. Several people took to the comments section of the puzzle to share their opinions. While some posted how they easily solved it, a few shared that it took them some time to reach the solution. Some also showed their appreciation for the interesting puzzle.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the puzzle:

“Cool teaser! I didn't get it at first but then I saw grammar and I was like ‘wait if you put the first letter in the back you get the same thing’ and it worked with all the other ones, a really awesome teaser! Keep em' coming!” posted an individual. “Simple but clever. Good job,” joined another. “Darn! Never saw it coming! Had lots of ideas about symmetry, etc. but none of them were right. Excellent work! Thanks!” added a third. “Right over my head - great job. Took some work to come up with that many reversible words. More please?” wrote a fourth.

