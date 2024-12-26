Brain teaser: This maths puzzle will test the limits of your logic. Can you solve it in 1 minute?

Math brain teasers are fascinating puzzles that challenge your logical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and numerical skills. Unlike boring and traditional math problems, they are designed to be playful and stimulating, often requiring a combination of creative thinking and mathematical reasoning to solve. They appeal to people of all ages and serve as an excellent tool for sharpening the mind, fostering curiosity, and enhancing cognitive skills. Can you crack this tricky maths brain teaser?

They are also good for improving your problem-solving skills, boost your logical thinking and enhance your mathematical fluency. They can also help stimulate your brain and promote creativity while providing stress relief.

So take some time off and try this challenging brain teaser to exercise your brain muscles.

The brain teaser was posted by Brainy Bits Hub on X, which shares daily brain teasers, puzzles and riddles. The puzzle presents a series of simple maths equations and your task is to solve the last one to complete the series.

"1+1= 8, 1+2=27, 1+3=?" the puzzle reads.

Check out the brain teaser here:

At first glance, the equations do not appear right as we know that 1+1 is not equal to 8. Similarly, 1+2 is not equal to 27 as well. The idea behind the brain teaser is to figure out the relation between the numbers in all the equations.

Many social media users flooded the comment section with what they think would be the right answer. While some said it was 64, others suggested 31 and many went as high as 120.

If you are able to solve this puzzle within a minute, you are a maths whiz unlike any other.

Another tricky maths puzzle

If you’re someone who enjoys solving such puzzles, a new brain teaser might just be your next favourite challenge. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, this teaser has already set the internet abuzz.

The puzzle reads:

“11 + 11 = 4, 12 + 12 = 6, 13 + 13 = 8, 14 + 14 = ?”

Can you solve this brain teaser and prove you are a maths champion?