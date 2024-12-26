Menu Explore
Brain teaser: If you solve this tricky maths puzzle, you'll outsmart 90% of the internet

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 26, 2024 05:01 PM IST

A maths brain teaser puzzled users on X, garnering over 900 comments as they debated its quirky logic and shared humorous reactions.

Brain teasers are a staple of social media, captivating users with their intriguing puzzles, clever riddles, and mind-boggling mathematical challenges. Among these, maths-based brain teasers are particularly popular, drawing widespread attention and sparking lively debates online.

A maths teaser baffled users, igniting debate.(X/@brainyquiz_)
A maths teaser baffled users, igniting debate.(X/@brainyquiz_)

If you’re someone who enjoys solving such puzzles, a new brain teaser might just be your next favourite challenge. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Brainy Quiz, this teaser has already set the internet abuzz.

The brain teaser

The puzzle reads:

“11 + 11 = 4, 12 + 12 = 6, 13 + 13 = 8, 14 + 14 = ?”

Take a look here at the puzzle:

This intriguing teaser has quickly gained traction, amassing over 18,000 views and more than 900 comments. Social media users are diving headfirst into the challenge, offering their solutions, interpretations, and debates.

Internet reacts: Confusion, curiosity, and clever answers

The comments section is brimming with a mix of guesses, witty remarks, and attempts at decoding the riddle. One user confidently wrote, “The answer is 10, it’s all about counting letters in the words of the sum!” Another chimed in, “Wait, what? This has to be a trick question—there’s no way it’s straightforward maths!”

Others expressed their confusion with humorous responses. “This just gave me a headache. I thought I was good at maths,” joked one user. Another quipped, “This feels like one of those puzzles where the answer is hiding in plain sight.”

For some, the challenge proved to be an irresistible mental exercise. “Got it after 10 minutes! Such a clever one!” commented a determined solver. Meanwhile, another sceptical user remarked, “I don’t think this has a real solution; it’s just designed to mess with our heads.”

A fun challenge worth trying

As the debate rages on, this brain teaser continues to entertain and perplex users. If you think you’ve got what it takes, give it a go and join the conversation. Who knows—you might just be the one to figure it out!

Thursday, December 26, 2024
