Brain teaser: You'll be hailed as a maths wizard, if you crack this mind-bending puzzle

Brain teasers not only challenge our intellect but also ignite our curiosity and keep us entertained. These mental exercises come in various forms—some require logic, others a keen eye for detail—but all of them promise a delightful mix of fun and frustration.

If you’re a fan of puzzles and riddles, here’s a fresh brain teaser to test your wits.

The puzzle that’s stumped X users

A new brain teaser shared by a user named Brainy Quiz on X (formerly Twitter) has been making waves. The riddle reads:

"5 × 2 = 10, 5 + 5 = 10, 5 ÷ ? = 10."

While it looks simple at first glance, the challenge lies in figuring out the missing number. It’s the kind of puzzle that gets you scratching your head and reaching for a calculator, only to realise the solution was simpler than you thought.

This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has perplexed users. In an earlier post, they shared another thought-provoking riddle that had the internet buzzing:

“Brain Test: 20 years ago, I was 20. 20 years later, how old will I be?”

The seemingly straightforward question has a tricky twist, and those who cracked it quickly became the heroes of the comments section.

Why are brain teasers everyone’s favourite?

Brain teasers have always been a crowd-puller on the internet. Their charm lies in the perfect blend of simplicity and complexity. Solving one gives you a dopamine boost, while the process itself helps sharpen critical thinking and problem-solving skills. They’re not just fun; they’re brain exercises in disguise.

Netizens love these riddles for the interactive engagement they offer. Whether it’s debating solutions in the comments or challenging friends to crack the puzzle, these brain teasers foster a sense of community and camaraderie.

Join the brain teaser craze!

If you think you have what it takes to solve these puzzles, head over to X and test your skills. Will you be the one to crack the latest challenge? Prove it by finding the solution!