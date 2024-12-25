Menu Explore
Brain teaser: You'll officially be certified as brilliant, if you crack this tricky maths puzzle

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 25, 2024 02:00 PM IST

A brain teaser on X left users baffled, amassing over 1k views.

If you're a fan of brain teasers, we've got a fresh treat for you! A puzzle shared on social media platform X by a user named Brainy Quiz has sparked a frenzy among internet users. This captivating brain teaser has been keeping netizens on their toes, with many scratching their heads over its seemingly simple yet tricky premise.

A brain teaser shared on X puzzled netizens.(X/@brainyquiz_)
A brain teaser shared on X puzzled netizens.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The brain teaser reads:

"1+3=2, 2+6=4, 3+9=?"

It’s a short puzzle that’s making a big impact, quickly gaining traction with nearly 1,000 views and over 70 reactions.

Take a look here at the puzzle:

Internet's reaction

Brain teasers like this are not just a test of mathematical skills but also a challenge to think outside the box. This particular puzzle has attracted varied reactions.

One user commented, “This one had me thinking for hours. It’s all about seeing the hidden pattern.” Another wrote, “This isn’t a regular sum; there’s something deeper here!” A third chimed in, “I think it’s just a trick to mess with our heads!”

Yet another user confidently proclaimed, “The answer is 6. Trust me, it’s all about counting the relationships in pairs.” Meanwhile, one sceptical participant said, “This doesn’t make sense at all! Is it even solvable?”

Among the more creative responses was, “Maybe it’s a metaphor for something. Who knows, these puzzles are always abstract.”

Why brain teasers are so popular

Brain teasers have become an internet favourite because they are not only a great way to challenge your intellect but also a fun means of engaging with others. The joy of solving a puzzle or the frustration of failing to find the answer creates a shared experience that fosters interaction and debate.

They also tap into our innate curiosity. Whether the answer lies in spotting a pattern, thinking laterally, or applying a simple rule we’ve overlooked, brain teasers keep us engaged by teasing our desire for resolution.

If you’re ready to give this brain teaser a shot, dive in and see if you can crack it.

