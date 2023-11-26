Brain teaser: This sequence is missing a number. Are you smart enough to find it?

There is a certain amount of fun and satisfaction associated with solving brain teasers. This number-related puzzle is an example. In this, all you have to do is find the missing number to complete a sequence.

What do you think is the answer? (Reddit/@Jpaylay42016)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The puzzle is shared by a Reddit user who also urged others for their help. “What’s the missing number? I’d appreciate an explanation as to the connection between the numbers,” this caption is also posted along with the puzzle.

Also Read: Viral brain teaser: Prove your maths skills with this puzzle

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared about a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to 300 upvotes. The share has also received tons of comments from people. From trying to guess the answer to providing explanations, people posted varied comments.

What did Reddit users say about this brain teaser?

“Isn't it just 7? Each outer number looks like it's the sum of the two adjacent inner numbers,” wrote a Reddit user. “I was staring at it extra long to make sure it wasn't a trick,” added another. “7. The two smaller numbers on either side of each line add up to the bigger number at the end of the line. 1+3=4, 9+11=20, etc. so 2+5=7,” expressed a third.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}