Use your logical reasoning skills to find the values of these two words

People use their problem-solving skills and intellect to solve various puzzles. Also, the brain teasers are rewarding and satisfying to solve. Hence, it is no wonder that the Internet is filled with various kinds of puzzles that people love. In fact, there are also dedicated websites that regularly put up such content for netizens. Just like this post on a website that challenges people to use their logical reasoning skills to find the values of two words.

Brain teaser: Do you think it is an easy puzzle to solve? (funwithpuzzles)

The post is shared on the website Fun With Puzzles. As the name suggests, the site is filled with various kinds of brain teasers that will leave you captivated. Coming back to the puzzle in hand, it gives people combined values of some phrases. The challenge is to find the values of two words at the end.

Are you ready to solve the puzzle?

How quickly can you solve this puzzle? (funwithpuzzles)

Did you manage to get an answer? Or are you still scratching your head? If you are still looking forward to find the answer, then here is how to do that:

The image shows the answer to the viral brain teaser. (funwithpuzzles)

Are you eager to solve more of such interesting maths puzzles? Then we have another one for you. This is a brain teaser where you need to find the missing number. “If 2x6= 4, 4x7=1, 8x3=1, then what is 5x5?” reads the question. Will you be able to solve this intriguing puzzle? What are your thoughts on the brain teaser related to the values of two words?

