Brain Teaser: Which path will lead to the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy?

The 2023 Cricket World Cup commenced on October 5 with an exhilarating inaugural match between England and New Zealand, which the latter won by nine wickets. India made a remarkable start in the 13th audition of the World Cup. They faced Australia in the inaugural match and won by six wickets. Their next encounter, against Afghanistan, saw them dominate once again, securing a win by eight wickets. India won by seven wickets in the much-anticipated clash against Pakistan on October 14. As cricket fans eagerly await the Men in Blue’s upcoming match against Bangladesh on October 19, we present a captivating brain teaser to keep you engaged.

Brain Teaser: Will it be the yellow, purple, green, or red arrow that will lead to the Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy?(Hindustan times)

The puzzle centres around the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy and the paths leading to it. Your mission is to decipher which coloured arrow will ultimately guide the way to the coveted trophy. Will it be the yellow, purple, green, or red arrow?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Brain Teaser; Can you figure out which path will lead to Cricket World Cup 2023? (Hindustan Times)

Were you able to figure out the arrow that leads to the Cricket World Cup trophy? If not, allow us to help you. The purple-coloured brain teaser leads to the trophy.

Earlier, a cricket-themed brain teaser gained significant traction online. It features multiple depictions of a man clad in the iconic blue jersey of the Indian Cricket Team. The brain teaser challenges people to find out four figures where the bat is missing.

