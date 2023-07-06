Brain Teaser: Which tank do you think will get filled first?

Brain teasers come in various forms and often go viral on social media. Whether they involve maths, language, visual perception, or a combination of different elements, brain teasers require us to think outside the box, analyse patterns, and use logical reasoning to find the solution. Not just this, they also provide an entertaining and engaging way to exercise our minds. And the satisfaction of correctly solving a brain teaser is unmatched. So, if you are craving a quick puzzle fix right now, we have a picture that will do the trick. The picture shows tanks labelled from A to L being filled simultaneously by a tap. You need to determine which tank will get filled first.

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you solve this?(Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

“Which letter?” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on Twitter. The brain teaser depicts a series of twelve interconnected tanks, all being filled simultaneously by a tap. The challenge lies in deciphering which specific tank among the twelve will be the first to reach its maximum capacity. Are you ready to test your analytical skills?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

When presented with a brain teaser about the tanks, puzzle enthusiasts expressed varying opinions regarding which tank would fill up first. While many believed that tank ‘G’ would be the first to fill, others argued in favour of tank ‘H’.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted to the brain teaser:

“G for sure,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “A, B, C, J, L, H.” “D fills first,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “It’s K cuz the water would never fill up high enough to fall into L and fill F up.” “G but because of the spill from L that cannot force its water to fill F,” wrote a fifth. A sixth joined, “The answer is K before anything runs into L, K and I must be full. Or not?” Which tank do you think will be the first to fill? What are your thoughts on this intriguing brain teaser?

