Brain teaser: You'll join the top 1% of geniuses, if you solve this mind-bending maths puzzle

Maths brain teasers are a delightful way to challenge your intellect while having fun. Unlike traditional school maths, which often felt like a chore, these puzzles bring excitement and curiosity to solving mathematical problems. For many, they’re not just about getting the right answer—they’re about the joy of the challenge. A viral maths brain teaser puzzled the internet.(X/@brainyquiz_)

If you’re a fan of mathematical brain teasers, you’re in for a treat. A new brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account “Brainy Quiz” has grabbed the attention of internet.

The teaser that has everyone talking

The brain teaser reads:

“Only for Geniuses: 3x3=12, 4x4=20, 5x5=30, 8x8=?”

The puzzle boldly claims that “99% will fail” to solve it. This challenge has sparked widespread engagement, with over 34,000 views on the post and an avalanche of comments as people share their solutions, humorous takes, and sometimes outright confusion.

Check out the puzzle here:

Internet reactions: From genius guesses to hilarious takes

The comment section is a testament to the internet’s love for mathematical riddles. One user commented, “It’s a trick question, isn’t it? The pattern isn’t maths—it’s mischief!” Another remarked, “I’ve been staring at this for 10 minutes, and I feel like I’ve failed the genius test.”

Some users took a more humorous approach. “8x8 equals my brain short-circuiting,” one wrote, while another added, “This is why I stopped doing maths after high school!”

A few claimed to have cracked the code, with one confident user suggesting, “It’s all about the difference: add 3 to the result each time. So, 8x8=40!” Meanwhile, others shared memes and GIFs to express their bewilderment, with one saying, “This teaser feels harder than my entire final year of school!”

The internet’s love affair with maths teasers

Mathematical brain teasers like this one continue to captivate audiences online. They offer a blend of logic, wit, and entertainment that appeals to both puzzle enthusiasts and casual scrollers. Whether people solve it or not, the real joy lies in the shared laughter and camaraderie of attempting something challenging together.