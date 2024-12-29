Only those with outstanding IQ can crack this baffling maths brain teaser that has everyone puzzled

Mathematics, a subject that many of us grappled with during our school days, often evokes memories of puzzling concepts like geometry and algebra. Yet, when maths meets the world of brain teasers, it becomes an entirely different story. These playful puzzles, which challenge the mind in unconventional ways, are loved by many. If you’re a fan of such brain teasers, a new viral challenge might just capture your interest. The puzzle shared on X challenged users to identify a hidden pattern in a set of unconventional equations.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The puzzle

Recently, a fascinating brain teaser was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by an account named Brainy Quiz, known for its intriguing puzzles. The teaser reads:

"IQ Test: 4 + 3 = 21, 2 + 5 = 35, 7 + 4 = ??"

Check out the brain teaser here:

The unique setup of the problem, where traditional maths rules don’t seem to apply, has left social media users scratching their heads and excitedly discussing possible solutions. This isn’t the first time Brainy Quiz has captured the internet’s attention with its challenges.

Another puzzle that had users talking

Earlier, another brain teaser from the same account gained traction online. It read:

"1 + 3 = 2, 2 + 6 = 4, 3 + 9 = ?"

Both these puzzles demonstrate how maths can transform from a classroom struggle to a fun and engaging activity when approached creatively.

Why do brain teasers go viral?

Brain teasers have an undeniable appeal, especially in the fast-paced world of social media. Their popularity lies in their ability to challenge the brain in a light-hearted and interactive way. They provoke curiosity, encourage sharing, and invite friendly competition among peers to see who can solve them first.

Moreover, these puzzles evoke nostalgia, reminding many of playful moments from their childhood when problem-solving felt like a game rather than a chore. The blend of simplicity and complexity in brain teasers is what keeps users hooked, and their ability to provide an “aha!” moment is what makes them endlessly shareable.

If you’re a fan of these mathematical challenges, don’t hesitate to dive into the latest puzzles trending online. Who knows? You might just crack the code and impress your friends along the way!