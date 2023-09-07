Bride agitated as maid of honour asks to borrow photographer for her own photoshoot

A bride was left questioning herself if she was being selfish after her maid of honour wanted to get her photoshoot done right before the wedding. She took to Reddit to share about the incident and asked for people's opinions.

The bride took to Reddit to share about her situation. (Unsplash)

The post was shared on Reddit by user ‘NoSoulHereKikiMora.’ She wrote, “My sister, who is the maid of honour, recently asked me if she can 'borrow' my wedding photographer for her pregnancy photo shoot, which would be right before my wedding after she has her hair and makeup done by the professional paid by me.” (Also Read: Bride demands refund after groom’s affair with wedding photographer)

She further added that the maid of honour is willing to pay for the photoshoot. But the bride doesn’t want “her to have pictures in the same style, in the same place, on the same day, and with the same makeup and hair" as her wedding pictures.

She lastly asked people if she was wrong in her thinking.

Take a look at the post shared by the Redditor here:

This post was shared one day ago. Since being posted, it has received close to 4,000 upvotes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the situation between the bride and the maid of honour.

Here’s what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, "Would there even be time? Usually, the photographer is taking pictures even as people start to get ready."

A second added, "Sister shouldn’t be trying to take advantage of the photographer that way. The photographer was booked for a wedding only, and it’s extremely disrespectful to the professional to even ask. Seriously, this is their JOB and how they make a living. It’s two separate events, period." (Also Read: Bride pulls off WWE move on groom. Watch)

"Your sister can hire the photographer for another day, maybe the next day to preserve makeup. She's being selfish to ask if she can do a photoshoot on your wedding day. The photographer is going to be busy shooting for you! Don't let your sister do this," expressed a third.

A fourth said, "No, actual professional wedding photographer would entertain the sister's request."

