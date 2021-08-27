Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bride and groom do push-ups together at wedding, ‘goals,’ say netizens. Watch

Bride Akshita Arora Mahajan, who is a fitness coach, shared the video on her Instagram page.
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:43 PM IST
The image shows Akshita Arora Mahajan and Aditya Mahajan doing pushups.(Instagram/@fit.arora)

Watching wedding videos usually leaves one saying ‘aww’ seeing the bride and groom and their sweet moments from the ceremony. Well, here’s a couple that’ll also leave you surprised and in awe. A video shared on Instagram shows this bride and groom doing push-ups together at their wedding. Their video is going viral and leaving many impressed. Chances are they’ll inspire you as well.

Bride Akshita Arora Mahajan, who is a fitness coach, shared the video on her Instagram page. “A couple who lifts together ends up getting married,” she wrote while posting the video. In the clip she can be seen doing push-ups with her groom Aditya Mahajan, who is also a fitness coach. They both look stunning in their wedding attires and make push-ups look absolutely easy.

Watch the video of the bride and groom below:

Since being posted some 20 hours ago, the video has collected over 2,000 likes and counting. The video has also being shared across many other Instagram pages and is collecting varied reactions.

“Goals,” wrote an Instagram user about the couple. “Wow you guys rock,” posted another. “Some damn couple goals!” added a third. “How many sets and repetitions?” asked an individual. To this, the bride replied, “1 set 10 reps of loaded pushups with 8 kg lehenga”.

“Strongest fittest couple,” posted yet another.

What do you think about this video?

