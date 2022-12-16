Bride and groom look in shock as bear kills moose near their wedding party. Watch

The wedding videos shared on the Internet often capture the happy, and at times, the funny moments from the parties. However, occasionally they also capture some unexpectedly scary moments. Just like this video shared on Instagram shows. The video, taken during a wedding ceremony, shows a bear killing a moose not far from the venue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on Instagram by filmmaker Stanton Giles. “When a bear kills a moose during your wedding. Still blown away that I captured this on camera,” he wrote as he shared the intriguing video.

The video shows the bear and the moose on one side of a waterbody. As the clip progresses, the wedding party, on the other side, are seen staring at the scary scene.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 6.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has received nearly 44,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Nature can be beautiful…… and brutal…… you just happened to catch a brutal day,” wrote an Instagram user. “They will definitely remember this day,” shared another. “Experience of a lifetime,” expressed a third. “Hats off to the camera man getting the kill and the reaction of the bride,” commented a fourth.