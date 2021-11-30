Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bride and groom shake a leg to Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee. Watch

The couple is seen dancing to Harrdy Sandhu's hit track Bijlee Bijlee during their wedding festivities.
The energetic couple dancing to Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee at their wedding. (instagram/@choreographybymaheema)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 04:53 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Harrdy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee has turned into a popular and groovy Instagram Reels audio that many are using while sharing dance videos. Just like this clip in which a bride and a groom can be seen shaking a leg to this hit track during their wedding festivities.

It was shared by the choreographer Maheema Malhotra Gulati on her official Instagram page with the caption, “Dancing with his Cinderella.” In this video, the bride, Kriti and the groom, Nikhil are seen perfectly nailing the steps of the dance.

Watch the fun video from their wedding. Chances are, the energetic performance will make you want to shake a leg too.

Since being shared some five days ago, this wedding dance video has garnered more than 19,000 likes and several reactions.

The bride herself took to the comments section to post a heart emoji. “Love the dress and the dance as well,” posted another. “Killing it,” complimented a third.

What do you think of this dance video?

