Bride and her grandfather dancing at the wedding will leave you teary-eyed

Weddings are always fun. We make countless memories and have a wholesome time with our loved ones. But, as fun as weddings are, they are also emotional. The bride is leaving her house and starting a new life with her husband. And when the time finally comes for the bride to leave, one can't help but tear up. Recently, a video from a woman's wedding ceremony is going viral.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user Jody Flynn Photography, they recorded a special moment between a bride and her grandmother. In the video, the bride is dressed in a beautiful white gown and is dancing with her grandfather. As the song "You are my sunshine" plays in the background, both of them get teary-eyed.

Watch the heartening video of the bride and her grandfather here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 9.1 million times. The video also has thousands of comments and likes. This video touched many people. One person in the comments wrote, "She is so incredibly blessed to dance with her grandfather. What a beautiful moment!" Another person said, "So glad she asked him to dance with her. You can tell by his face it meant the world to him. When he cried, I started crying. Such a special, sweet moment for both of them." A third person added, "So beautiful! How sweet is this grandpa." A fourth user said, "Thanks for filling my heart full of love! God bless that gorgeous grandpa."