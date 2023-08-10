Bride asks 15 people to walk her down the aisle for this moving reason

A special moment recorded at a wedding has left people teary-eyed. A video from the ceremony shows the bride being walked down the aisle with 15 men and the reason behind this unusual scene has turned people’s hearts into puddles.

The image shows a bride walking down the aisle. (Instagram/@karrahcreativeevents)

Karrah Creative events, an event management company, took to Instagram to share the story and video of this special bride. The clip shows the bride dressed in a beautiful white wedding gown, walking down the aisle with the group of men of different ages. They are all seen dressed in white shirts and beige pants.

Text inserts on the screen explain how the bride had mustered courage and helped police arrest her abusive father when she was just 16 years old. Since then, several individuals stood by her and helped her grow up in a safe environment. This is why she invited them all to walk her down the aisle, as traditionally, it is the bride's father who performs this duty. The group includes her brother, brother-in-law, uncle, teachers, and the police officer who arrested her father.

Take a look at this heartwarming video of an unusual wedding event:

The video was posted on July 21. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 56,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received nearly 3,200 likes. People posted love-filled comments while reacting to the clip.

What did Instagram users say about this wedding video?

“I read her story. Wow. Powerful. She is so strong. I’m so glad she is safe and happy and surrounded by amazing support,” posted an Instagram user. “Just so inspiring. Thank you for sharing your courage and your heart,” commented another. “Nothing like a good cry first thing in the morning. This is so sweet,” added a third. “So so happy for her... ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL,” joined a fourth. “I didn’t even know a world like this could exist. Thank you for this video,” wrote a fifth.