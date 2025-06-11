No AC, no wedding: Bride walks out after groom refuses to book AC room at Agra venue

A bride in Agra walked out of her wedding after she discovered that the groom's family had not arranged for an air-conditioned room for her at the venue. Police said the bride arrived at the wedding venue in Shamshabad and complained about feeling suffocated due to the intense heat, a report by ThePrint said. The bride had demanded an AC room at the wedding venue due to scorching heat.(Representational)

As the heat took its toll on her, she called the situation “unacceptable and inhuman" and demanded that an air conditioner be arranged for her room.

However, the groom's side denied her request, which led to an argument between the bride's family and the groom's relatives. The argument gradually heated up, and the altercation worsened when the groom reportedly hurled abuse at the bride and her family.

Upset over his reaction, the bride decided to call off the wedding and left the venue with her family, just hours before the ceremony.

Bride calls off wedding

She told police that if the groom's family was unwilling to cater to her basic needs and refused to treat her with respect, her life would “become hell" after marriage.

The police tried to help the two sides reach an agreement, but the bride refused to budge and stood by her decision to call off the wedding. Her family left the next day.

Her family also filed a police complaint against the groom's family for allegedly demanding dowry, including cash and expensive gifts. Police told ThePrint they are now investigating these claims.

“When all efforts to mitigate the dispute failed, the family decided to pay the groom’s side whatever expense they had incurred in arranging the wedding. Once the payment was made, the family left the wedding venue,” a relative of the bride told ThePrint.

The bride's family said the issues became unresolvable after he hurled abuses at her family members.